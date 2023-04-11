The teaser for The Marvels is out and netizens as well as fans of Korean actor Park Seo Joon are ecstatic about his Hollywood and MCU debut as Yan D' Aladna in the film. Sporting shoulder length hair and an amazing blue costume, Seo Joon looks handsome and makes quite the Prince in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel. Here's how fans reacted to his new avatar. The Marvels Teaser: Teyonah Parris, Brie Larson, Iman Vellani Are a Trio of Serious Girl Power! Park Seo Joon’s First Look in Captain Marvel Sequel Unveiled.

Marvel Guy

"...... Marvel guy." 'Parasite' actor, Choi Woo Shik, introduces Park Seo Joon and the film he will be starring in, Captain Marvel (The Marvels) to the customers. pic.twitter.com/qIuA5HC9J1 — #SiPalingMarvel (@SiPalingMarvel) April 1, 2023

So Excited

Excited to see Park Seo Joon in Marvel! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ohkGRjJBld — SARA (@ForeverRain218) April 11, 2023

He Will Be Slaying

Shit aaaaa legit my reaction! Park Seo Joon in Marvel!!!! pic.twitter.com/Z2xONVrsD0 — AzyanDraws🇲🇾| local acc (@AzyanDraws) February 19, 2023

Kdrama Fans Are We Ready?!

Finally a glimpse of my fav kdrama actor park seo Joon in The Marvels😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KZib5rEdw9 — Kdrama addict ❣️🫰 (@Kdramaaddict33) April 11, 2023

Pheww

Scusate ma Park Seo Joon coi capelli lunghi nel trailer di The Marvels pic.twitter.com/8N5vQ3MiBd — Cabiria Minerva ☀️ 幽玄 (@CabiriaMinerva) April 11, 2023

