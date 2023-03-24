Gabriel Basso-starrer The Night Agent was released on Netflix on March 23, 2023. Developed by Shawn Ryan, it focuses on Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent, who is thrown into a deep conspiracy involving the United States government. However, after release, The Night Agent leaked on to torrent sites and is available for streaming on them as well. The Night Agent: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan to Star in an Upcoming Netflix Thriller Series.

However, this is not the first time, a series has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all series becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. John Wick Chapter 4 Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Keanu Reeves' Action Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?

For the unversed, The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland. It also stars Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins and more. The Night Agent is streaming on Netflix right now.

