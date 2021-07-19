The early reactions for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are out, and critics are praising the DC film for its violent, funny and surprisingly heartfelt story. Many are claiming that The Suicide Squad is DC’s best film since Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. This surely has a lot of DC fans excited and bodes well for the Task Force-X’s next outing. Following a group of super villains, The Suicide Squad sees Task Force-X assembled by Amanda Waller in order to investigate a secret Nazi-era laboratory and encounter the giant alien Starro. The Suicide Squad Review: James Gunn Takes Full Advantage Of R-Rating By Making It Gory, Violent Yet Delightfully Funny, Say Critics.

With a name like The Suicide Squad, you can surely expect a bunch of character deaths. Considering how all the super villains are fitted with an explosive device in their neck, and the high stakes of the mission, there are sure to be some casualties. James Gunn has gone on record to say that we shouldn’t be too connected to these characters and that anyone can die.

The Suicide Squad seems to have two teams, a Team A and a Team B, so we are predicting all the characters that will live and die in James Gunn’s DC epic.

Mongal (Mayling Ng)

Final Fate: KIA (Killed in Action)

Considering how this alien mass murderer has hardly been featured in any of the marketing material, it’s safe to say that she might be one of the first casualties from the squad. Her death probably might take place on the beach that we have seen in the trailers for The Suicide Squad. The trailers also included a scene of her taking down a helicopter and going down with it as well. So if it is safe to say that she is probably going to die.

Bloodsport (Idris Elba)

Final Fate: Survive

It looks like Idris Elba's Bloodsport will make it out alive. He is one of the key players of the squad, and seeing how his bond with Ratcatcher will be front and center makes it seem like he won’t die.

Javelin (Flula Borg)

Final Fate: KIA

Talking about characters who have hardly been seen in marketing, Javelin is one of them. This former Olympic athlete who uses Javelins as weapons will probably won’t have that much of a use in a warzone, so it’s safe to assume that he might die.

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie)

Final Fate: Survive

This is a no brainer, no way WB will kill off one of their biggest characters of the DCEU. Margot Robbie has owned this role ever since 2016's Suicide Squad, and with her brand value increasing with every outing, it looks like Warner Bros won't allow her to go off their contract so soon. No matter whether Zack Snyder's Justice League . Margot Robbie Birthday Special: From Harley Quinn to Sharon Tate, 5 Best Characters of The Suicide Squad Actress.

Blackguard (Pete Davidson)

Final Fate: KIA

Pete Davidson in the role is probably going to be a blast, but make sure not to get too attached because there is a high chance he might die. Considering he is a mercenary who can be manipulated into ruining his own schemes, we can definitely see Gunn taking advantage of this to give him a hilarious death.

Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior)

Final Fate: Survive

Being touted as the heart of the film from early reactions, it’s safe to say that Ratcatcher 2 is one of the characters who will make it out alive by the end.

Savant (Michael Rooker)

Final Fate: KIA

Michael Rooker plays a vigilante computer hacker, I think that should just tell us everything about his character. The squad will be going into a warzone filled with guns and explosions, a computer hacker is the last person who should be there. Safe to assume he will be one of the characters to bite the dust.

Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian)

Final Fate: Survive

Polka-Dot Man seems like one of the more likely members to survive too. With how his character is done with Life and wants to die, it would only make sense for him to live and find a new meaning for life.

The Thinker (Peter Capaldi)

Final Fate: Survive

Peter Capaldi being cast as The Thinker is probably one of the best casting decisions ever. It seems like he will also be the one to make it out alive by the end considering how highly intelligent he is.

Weasel (Sean Gunn)

Final Fate: KIA

This anthropomorphic weasel can definitely bite the dust. Seeing how his character is just a mad deranged humanoid weasel, Gunn will definitely take advantage of this to give him an absolutely gruesome and hilarious death. Plus him being played by James Gunn’s brother, Sean Gunn, makes it all the more funny. Sean Gunn also plays one of the prison-mates appearing in his original self.

Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney)

Final Fate: Survive

Boomerang is a part of the first team and goes to the beach, and considering how most of them are predicted to die, I feel like Boomerang may make it out alive. Boomerang in the Suicide Squad comics has a running gag of dying and then showing up alive at the end, it would be fun to see that gag played out in live action.

TDK (Nathan Fillion)

Final Fate: KIA

Played by Nathan Fillion, TDK is a metahuman with detachable arms. The entire premise behind TDK is that he can remove his arms and use them as weapons and that’s just hilarious. He will definitely die in a hilarious fashion where he will probably have more detached limbs than just his arms.

King Shark (Sylvester Stallone)

Final Fate: Survive

James Gunn could make any anthropomorphic dangerous characters into a cutesy character worth rooting for, including a gun-wielding racoon. Or a carnivorous Shark-Man! This killer shark will surely make it out alive seeing as to how he is just too cute to die.

Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman)

Final Fate: KIA

Joel Kinnaman makes his return to role after 2016's Suicide Squad. Taking on Starro is no easy task, and Rick Flag surely seems up to it, but I guess to establish some stakes, Gunn could probably kill him off.

Peacemaker (John Cena)

Final Fate: KIA

Peacemaker is described as a douchey Captain America, and the trailers definitely prove that claim right. Peacemaker believes in achieving peace at any cost, so it is not far off to think that in an act of self-sacrifice to defeat Starro, he might die.

