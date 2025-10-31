Hollywood star Peter Dinklage-starrer The Toxic Avenger is releasing digitally on PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) in India on October 31, 2025. Movies To Watch on Friday the 13th: From ‘We Have a Ghost’ To ‘Creep,’ 5 Spine-Chilling Horror Films You Must Binge-Watch To Embrace the Thrill and Fear of This Superstitious Day.

The film will be available at a rental of Rs 499 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube in India.

Watch ‘The Toxic Avenger’ Trailer:

Boasting a stellar ensemble, the film stars Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige.

The Toxic Avenger is a horror-comedy film that traces the life of a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze played by Peter Dinklage.

As per a statement, when Gooze is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he transforms into a new kind of hero, The Toxic Avenger. The story revolves around how ‘Toxie’ must rise from outcast to saviour, and take on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community.

Directed and written by Macon Blair along with writers Lloyd Kaufman and Joe Ritter, The Toxic Avenger was screened at the Edinburgh Film Festival earlier in 2025.

The film was also released in cinemas across various international markets. The Toxic Avenger is a reboot of its original 1984 cult classic which went by the same name. Rent The Toxic Avenger on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or YouTube starting October 31, 2025.

Talking about Dinklage, has been feted with several honours including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series a record four times for portraying Tyrion Lannister in the television series Game of Thrones. His list of awards also include a Golden Globe honor and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The star made his film debut in the black comedy film Living in Oblivion in 1995, and had his breakthrough with a starring role in the 2003 comedy-drama The Station Agent. ‘Diés Iraé’ Movie Review: A Smartly Used Pranav Mohanlal Is Effective in Rahul Sadasivan’s Well-Crafted but Familiar Horror-Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

His other films include names such as Elf, Lassies, The Baxter, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian , Death at a Funeral, X-Men: Days of Future Past and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes to name a few.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2025 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).