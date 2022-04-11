Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release this July but we have yet to have a sneak peek for the film. With three months away from the film, fans have been starved for literally any info on the movie, and hopefully, we might get it soon. Although we haven’t gotten any official first look at the film, the past weekend saw us get toy leaks. It offered us new looks at many characters like Thor, Valkyrie and Mighty Thor, but we also got our first look at Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. Thor Love And Thunder: Christian Bale’s Look As Gorr The God Butcher Surfaces Online (View Pic).

Gorr possesses a more human-like form compared to his comic counterpart, but he still pretty much looks alien-like. Wielding a sword, this foe has been quite the adversary to Thor in recent Marvel comics. He is ruthless, brutal and out for revenge and delivers on his name of being the God Butcher. So before we see Thor: Love and Thunder in cinemas, let’s get to know the character a bit more.

First Look at Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher:

Who is Gorr the God Butcher?

Being born on a planet with no name, Gorr was born in a place that had no water, where earthquakes were common and everyone was living under starvation. Ever since he was a child, he was taught to trust in gods and set his faith in them, but no god ever came to help him. His parents also died at quite a young age and he was all alone in the world.

A few years passed by and he married his wife Arra and had children with her. Sadly his wife would pass away during an earthquake and one by one Gorr’s children would die of starvation as well. This would make Gorr completely lose his faith in the gods and be banished into exile by his tribe.

Roaming around the desert, Gorr would then come across Knull fighting a Golden God. The god would then beg Gorr for help and this would fuel his revenge as Knull would pass over his Necrosword to him. Having the means to face the gods, Gorr would set out to kill them all.

Gorr for thousands of years would roam around the cosmos killing every god that he could find. He would go from pantheon to pantheon just finding anyone that he could kill. Eventually, he would come across Thor and that would begin their rivalry in the comics.

Gorr has many powers which are fueled through the all-black Necrosword. The blade itself was forged by the Symbiote god Knull. The blade helps the user do anything from creating wings to fly to making tendrils while in combat. Thor Love and Thunder: Leaked Banner Offers New Look at Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in Upcoming Marvel Film! (View Pic).

But we don’t really know how Gorr’s sword will be incorporated into the MCU as Knull hasn’t been established yet in the universe. But whatever it may be, you can catch Gorr's debut when Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theatres on July 8, 2022.

