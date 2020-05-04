Thor Ragnarok Director Taika Waititi to Direct and Co-Write a New Star Wars Film

Taika Waiti Star Wars (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is confirmed! Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars films. The rumours of this happening first made headlines in January 2020. Now, Disney and Lucas Films have confirmed the news. Waititi is already part of the Star Wars universe, as he plays a voice role on the Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian and also directed a couple of episodes. Waititi will co-write the next Star Wars with 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The live-action film will have a theatrical release. Chris Hemsworth Calls Thor: Love and Thunder's Script 'Insane', Says Director Taika Waititi is At His Extreme Best For the Upcoming Marvel Film.

The Stars Wars saga concluded with 2019's Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. Makers are now working on a new trilogy. Rian Johnson, the writer/director of The Last Jedi, is also confirmed to write and direct the first film of this trilogy. Multiple anthology films are also in development. Kevin Feige, Marvel Cinematic Universe producer, is also developing a Star Wars film. Now, Taika Waititi has joined the crew.

Taika Waititi is probably going to be the busiest filmmaker in Hollywood in the near future. Marvel Studios has already announced Thor's third sequel subtitled Love and Thunder, where Natalie Portman will also return along with Chris Hemsworth. Natalie's character Dr Jane will also wield Thor's hammer this time around.

Taika might also direct Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. The confirmed projects also include two animated series for Netflix, both of which will be based on Roald Dahl's book "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory". First will be on the world of the factory, while second will be an original take on the Oompa Loompas, the looney factory workers.

Taika shot to global fame with Thor: Ragnarok. He went on to win an Oscar for Jojo Rabbit in 2020.