Actress Tilda Swinton turns 60 today. She is one of the finest actresses in the world, who has also actively broken stereotypes that are attached to mainstream heroines. Her bold choice and amazing performances have helped her make a mark globally. From starring in MCU movies to headlining heartbreaking dramas, she roles from all walks in her kitty. Maybe not out and out cheesy romantic comedies. "I have never described myself as an actress. This is partly because I never intended to become one, but also, as a point of accuracy, because whenever I read or hear proper actors describing their working lives and processes, I know that my own existence is dissimilar in too many ways to claim kin. I became a performer at a point in my life when – temporarily as it turns out, but for a long time nonetheless – I stopped writing," she said in an interview when asked to describe herself. Tilda Swinton to Receive BFI Fellowship.

Today, on her birthday, we are going to look back at some of the finest acting moments in Tilda's career. Here are 5 movies that you should not miss at any cost.

We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)

Tilda starred as the mother of a troubled kid who executes a massacre at his school. This journey of life being torn apart bit by bit, because of the actions of her son, will break your heart.

Snowpiercer (2013)

Before Parasite, Bong Joon-ho made this beautifully violent film about the class divide. Tilda played the role of the woman from the upper class, who has immense control over the people of the lower class in a post-apocalyptic world. Eccentric and devoid of empathy, the character will give you shivers.

Julia (2008)

French director Erick Zonc's film features Tilda in a wild character. "She reminds me of so many of the great drunks I have known and loved in my life, who have always felt so unlike the kind of loser character often put forward in cinema portrayals," the actress said talking about her character.

Trainwreck (2015)

The boss you'd never want. "It’s just as much a burlesque as playing the character I played in Snowpiercer, and both are deep disguises, which is such fun. It was fun to imagine what it would be like to walk down the street dressed like Diana," Tilda described her character.

Suspiria (2018)

In this reimagining of the horror classic, Tilda gives the character everything she has. She played an 82-year-old man in the film. "Some actresses don’t like wearing prosthetics; they don’t like hiding themselves, they don’t like sitting in the chair for three or four hours, whereas others totally embrace what we do, and Tilda is one of them. She’s an artist, she’s a creative soul; if it takes five hours to get the makeup on and achieve the look she wants, then she’s happy to go along with it," makeup artist Mark Coulier said about her.

A very happy 60th to Tilda Swinton. We can't thank her enough for these wonderful performances in these movies.

