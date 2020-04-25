Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Part Ways and all the Single Ladies Can Now Enjoy a Happy Dance

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp split (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Timothée Chalamet is back in the singles market and you can officially start praying for him again. Go ahead and start buttering your God who will help you with bumping into him someday. The King actor was in a relationship with his co-star, Lily-Rose Depp for over a year but their romance was short-lived. While the couple never accepted their relationship in public, their happy pictures together were enough for us to draw conclusions. As per a report in Us Weekly, the couple is no longer together and the actor has confirmed the same in his interaction with British Vogue’s May 2020 issue. The French Dispatch First Look: Wes Anderson Pulls Off a Big Casting Coup With Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet and Others (See Pic).

They made headlines in 2018 with their super adorable PDA. ”They were pretty playful and flirty with each other,” an onlooker had told Us Weekly then. They looked like a young couple in love and their romance was followed by a romantic trip to Paris in December of the same year. Timothée has a huge fanbase and girls do go gaga over him. However, his relationship stories with Lily had shattered many hearts but guess, his relationship update will join back those pieces. Thirstday Special: 7 Pictures of Timothée Chalamet That Will Make You Fall for Him Instantly.

The actor was earlier in a relationship with Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon in 2013 whereas Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily was dating British model Ash Stymest for over two years before they parted ways in 2018.