Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who contracted Covid-19 last year, have not been able to get their Covid vaccinations yet. Hanks and Wilson, both aged 64, have been told that they were not "old enough". "It's been so emotional. We haven't gotten our vaccines yet. Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Are Officially Greek Citizens, Announces Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

How about hearing this for the first time in your life: You're not old enough. It's like, "Ok, I'll take that". We are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they're opening up to the next tier," Wilson said on 'The Today Show', according to femalefirst.co.uk. She hopes that more people get vaccinated soon." Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Blood Will be Used to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine.

"Yes, even when we found out we had antibodies and that was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection, that's what the vaccine is also doing helping people. To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there's nothing like that. That is truly a gift," said Wilson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2021 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).