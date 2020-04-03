Tom Holland Nominated Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to Take the Shirtless Handstand Challenge and Here's What Happened! (Watch Videos)

Tom Holland, Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

While a few countries across the globe are currently facing a lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak and everyone is stay put at home quarantining themselves, internet has exploded with a number of challenges to keep people busy and have bit of fun amid these tense times. From the hand emoji challenge to various dance challenges, it has been fun watching celebrities pull off this fun stuff. Recently, Tom Holland undertook the shirtless handstand challenge and totally aced it. What's amazing is that he nominated two actors from the Marvel fam, Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) to take the same. Tom Holland Makes a Surprise Appearance On Justin Bieber's Instagram Live Session As They Discuss Quarantine Life, Leave Fans Overjoyed (Watch Video).

While Tom admitted in his video that it wasn't an easy one as by the end of it, we could see him panting real bad, it was his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal who made it look like it was a piece of cake. The best one though was without a doubt Ryan Reynolds who merely shot a reaction video to Holland's post and said, "No" in the video. We loved Ryan's perplexed look in the video. Coronavirus Effect: The Shooting of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 Will Not Commence in July, Courtesy COVID-19 Outbreak.

Check Out Tom Holland's Handstand Challenge Here:

Here's Jake Gyllenhaal's Challenge:

Check Out Ryan Reynolds' Reaction:

Holland reacting to Reynolds' story posted laughter emojis. The Spider-Man star has been spending a lot of his quarantine time on social media and recently also joined Justin Bieber on an Instagram live session, which left both their fans dancing with joy. The actor is quarantined at his London home with his family.