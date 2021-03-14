Spider-Man star Tom Holland says if he ever gets an opportunity to play iconic spy James Bond, he would be more than happy to take up the role.

During an appearance on the UK radio programme 'Heart', Holland said he would definitely join the race to play a younger version of Agent 007. Spider-Man Far From Home: 5 Dirty Jokes in Tom Holland’s Film That Make It Naughty and Entertaining [SPOILER ALERT].

"It would be an actual dream come true. I've got to remind myself that I'm lucky enough as it is. Spider-Man is an absolute delight and privilege to play, but you know, should they want to do a younger James Bond you best believe I would be there. It is what it is, we'll have to wait and see," the 24-year-old actor said. Spider-Man - No Way Home: Tom Holland Reveals the Real Title of His Marvel Movie After Teasing Fans (Watch Video).

Daniel Craig is set to bid adieu to James Bond after No Time to Die, which is slated to released on October 8. The 51-year-old star made his first appearance as the suave spy in 2006's Casino Royale, and went on to reprise his role in 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre.

Several actors from Henry Cavill, Idris Elba to James Norton have been pegged to take on the mantle as Bond following Craig's exit from the long-running franchise.

Holland, whose latest release is Anthony Russo and Joe Russo's Cherry, is currently filming third movie in the Spider-Man franchise Spider-Man: No Way Home in Atlanta, Georgia.