Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is in talks to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblin Entertainment's Twisters, a sequel to 1996's Twister. Minari helmer Lee Isaac Chung is directing the film from a script by The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith. Twisters is set to release on July 19, 2024, reports Variety. Starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman, 1996's Twister made nearly $500 million at the box office and received Oscar nominations in the visual effects and sound categories. Twister: Glen Powell Is in Talks to Star Opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in the Film from Minari Director Lee Isaac Chung.

It was directed by Jan De Bont (Speed) from a screenplay by Michael Crichton, with Steven Spielberg executive producing. As per Variety, the film is described as a "new chapter" of the 1996 movie. However, plot details for Twisters remain under wraps. The original Twister followed a team of storm-chasers as they hunted down the most powerful tornado in decades. Warner Bros. Pictures is co-financing Twisters, with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley (Jurassic World Dominion) producing via the Kennedy/Marshall Company.

Powell is currently on a hot streak after his breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick. His other future projects include Richard Linklater's action-comedy Hitman, which Powell co-wrote and co-produced; Chris Morgan's sci-fi thriller Deputy X, a potential franchise starter; and buddy comedy Foreign Relations opposite Nick Jonas. He's currently in production on Sony's untitled Will Gluck rom-com alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

