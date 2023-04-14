Los Angeles, Apr 14 (PTI) Actor Glen Powell is set to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in the sequel to 1996 blockbuster movie "Twister".

According to entertainment website Deadline, Lee Isaac Chung is attached to direct the film for Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures.

Mark L Smith has penned the movie, which will be co-financed by Warner Bros.

The original "Twister", starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was helmed by "Speed" director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg. The screenplay was by author Michael Crichton.

It centred around a separated storm-chasing couple who reunite to track the storm of the century in Oklahoma.

Plot details of the upcoming sequel are under wraps.

Hollywood veteran Frank Marshall of The Kennedy/Marshall Company is attached a producer.

EVP Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the new film for Universal Pictures, with Ashley Jay Sandberg of Kennedy/Marshall.

Powell, whose last major release was "Top Gun: Maverick", is currently filming for untitled Will Gluck rom-com opposite Sydney Sweeney. PTI

