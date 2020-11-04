While many might not have taken Kanye West very seriously during this presidential election, the rapper is very firm on getting some votes for the win! It might be a battle between Joe Biden and Donald Trump and a rather important one, but Kanye West voted for himself as a write-in candidate for the post of the President of the US. The singer took to social media to share a video of him casting his vote this election. Kanye West Announces Bid for US Presidential Election 2020.

Interestingly, this is the first time that Kanye has voted during an election and made sure he lets his fans know about it. Captioning the video as, "Keep believing Kayne 2020. Thank you Jesus Christ," we can see his name written in the write-in section of the voting ballot as he casts his vote.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

In another tweet, Kanye revealed that this is the first time he is voting saying, "God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Apart from his own name, Kanye West also wrote the name of Michelle Tidball, his running-mate. West, got onto the presidential ballot in a handful of states and has secured 1,251 votes till now. #KanyeWest, #KimKardashian and #FirstLady Funny Memes Trend on Twitter As Netizens Struggle to Process the Announcement of Kanye West Running for 2020 US Presidential Election!

For the unversed, the rapper been running for the election under his party which is called the Birthday Party. A few weeks ago, West grabbed headlines after an interview in which he stated that he was inspired by God to run for the position of the President.

