In a few hours, we'd know the results of the US Presidential Election 2020. The result will change a lot of things across the globe. But just the election has brought a huge change for Lil Wayne. As per reports, the rapper's girlfriend Denise Bidot has broken up with him. Certain reports claim that the model dumped Lil Wayne after he endorsed Donald Trump in the election. Just a week ago, Lil Wayne had extended support to Trump in his election campaign. US Presidential Elections 2020 Result: Donald Trump Addresses Supporters; Alleges Fraud; Says, 'This is an Embarrassment to Our Country'.

As per a report by Page Six, Denise Bidot took to her Instagram to share a picture of a broken heart, which she captioned, "Sometimes love just isn’t enough". At present, it seems like the model has deleted her Instagram page. Earlier, she had encouraged her followers to vote and also shared that she won't be voting for Trump in the elections.

Although, to be noted, reports suggest that the sole reason for the split was not Wayne's endorsement to Trump. "She broke up with Wayne,” a source told an entertainment portal. “It wasn’t just his Trump support, but that was a big part.” US Election Results 2020: Marjorie Taylor Greene First 'QAnon' Supporter to Win House Seat; What is The Far-Right Conspiracy Theory?

Earlier, talking about Trump, Wayne had said, "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Lil Wayne is not the only rapper to support the Republican party. Lil Pump and Kid Rock have also extended support to Trump. Former Grey's Anatomy star Isaiah Washington has also supported the president. Scott Baio, Jon Voight, Ted Nugent, James Woods are some other names in this list.

