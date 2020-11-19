For the ones who missed Priyanka Chopra way too much, she's gearing up to return and explore her villainous side once again. The Baywatch actress will be next seen in Robert Rodriguez's superhero movie, We Can Be Heroes starring Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater along with a bunch of kids. The movie, as the name suggests, revolves around the superheroes but not your usual kind. This time, the powers and responsibilities are vested upon children! We Can Be Heroes First Look Out! Priyanka Chopra Looks Fierce as a Baddie, Pedro Pascal Looks Convincing as the Superhero.

The first teaser of We Can Be Heroes was unveiled by Netflix today and Priyanka Chopra managed to make her presence felt. The story is about superheroes who get kidnapped by her and how their kids come together to save their families and the world, of course. The film will be a stand-alone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and will see their daughter with similar superpowers. Priyanka Chopra Wants To Do More Action Movies.

Check Out the Teaser

We Can Be Heroes is slated to hit Netflix on January 2021 and this is just a good enough reason to look forward to the new year. Besides Priyanka, Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater, the movie's star cast also includes names like YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza and Christopher McDonald.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2020 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).