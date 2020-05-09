Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Will Return for Bad Boys 4, Confirms Producer Jerry Bruckheimer

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We wonder if Michael Bay always had some plans of turning Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's Bad Boys into a franchise. Or is it something that eventually happened post its success at the box office? The actor had first united for Bay's directorial in 1995 and Bad Boys then was a huge critical and commercial success. However, it took eight long years for the makers to plan its sequel that released in 2003. While critics didn't approve of its sequel, the movie was still a huge success at ticket windows. And next thing we know was Lawrence and Smith reuniting for its third part that released in 2020. Bad Boys for Life Movie Review: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Entertaining Bromance Fuels Their Best Buddy Cop Ride in the Saga.

Honestly, if you ask us, Bad Boys for Life is the only good thing that happened to us in 2020 (that's until now of course). The movie enjoyed a great run at the box office and ended up being one of the most profitable ventures in Hollywood for this year. And seems like that the fact that part 3 surpassed both its previous parts (in terms of critical and commercial success), prompted the makers to plan its fourth outing - a development that has now been confirmed.

Bad Boys franchise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer in his recent interaction with Collider confirmed the sequel is already in its pre-production stage by saying, "We had a great experience on the first one, both through the development process with Tom Rothman [chair of Sony] and his team and then through the editing process and filming process… We put together, along with their help, a movie that’s very satisfying for the audience, and we’d like to do it again, and I think they’d like us to do it again. We’re currently working on a draft for the fourth one." Yup, all Lawrence and Smith fans can now enjoy a happy dance for a really valid reason. Will Smith Jokes That His Movie I Am Legend Is Responsible for COVID-19 Misinformation.

Hopefully, the makers won't make us wait very long for this new sequel and an official announcement with the film's star cast will be made very soon.