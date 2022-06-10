Angelina Jolie is set to wear multiple hats for her upcoming film Without Blood as she will write, direct and produce the feature which stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demian Bichir, reports Variety. Jolie is making the film with super-indie Fremantle, with which she struck a three-year international filmmaking agreement in March. Variety further states that the principal photography of the film already has begun in the Puglia (Apulia) and Basilicata regions of southern Italy, as well as in Rome. Without Blood: Salma Hayek, Demian Bichir Join Angelina Jolie's Film Based on Alessandro Baricco's Best Selling Novel.
Talking about her film Angelina Jolie said in a statement accessed by Variety, "I'm honoured to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book - with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice." Angelina Jolie Signs Multi-Year Deal With TV Giant Fremantle, First Project Titled Without Blood Announced.
The film is produced by Fremantle; Jolie's production banner Jolie Productions; Fremantle-backed The Apartment Pictures, founded by Lorenzo Mieli; and De Maio Entertainment, founded by Lorenzo De Maio. The pic will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle.
