Angelina Jolie is set to wear multiple hats for her upcoming film Without Blood as she will write, direct and produce the feature which stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demian Bichir, reports Variety. Jolie is making the film with super-indie Fremantle, with which she struck a three-year international filmmaking agreement in March. Variety further states that the principal photography of the film already has begun in the Puglia (Apulia) and Basilicata regions of southern Italy, as well as in Rome. Without Blood: Salma Hayek, Demian Bichir Join Angelina Jolie's Film Based on Alessandro Baricco's Best Selling Novel.

The film, Angelina's fifth directorial, is based on the international-bestselling novel of the same name by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco, and set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict. It's billed as exploring "universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing." Hayek Pinault and Bichir will star alongside an international cast and production team.