Actor Pedro Pascal is truly having a great December. His Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, where he plays the masked titular character, just completed the second season to great acclaim and has already been picked for a third season. His new film, We Can Be Heroes, directed by Robert Rodriguez and co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has released on Netflix during Christmas Day. But the biggie, of course, is Wonder Woman 1984 that has released worldwide during Christmas to good acclaim. Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Review: Gal Gadot Lassos Some Much Needed Cheer At The End of a Terrible Year.

In Gal Gadot's superhero sequel, directed by Patty Jenkins, Pedro Pascal plays one of the two antagonists, Maxwell Lord. In the film, Lord is a greedy businessman who wants to get his hands on a miraculous stone that grants wishes of those who touch it (but at the cost of losing something else), and wants to use it to manipulate the world.

While he is getting good reviews for his performance, not many know that Pascal's association with the Amazon warrior goes way past Gal Gadot's film. Even before he impressed us all as the ill-fated Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, Pascal was to star in a Wonder Woman live-action television series.

The pilot episode for the same was shot in 2011. Adrianne Palicki, known for her role of Bobbi Morse in Agents of SHIELD, was cast as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman in the series. Pascal, for a change, was not cast as the villain, but someone who helps the superhero. He played the role of Ed Indelicato, who was Diana's liaison in the police department. Actress and former supermodel Elizabeth Hurley was cast as the main antagonist.

So what happened to this series? The pilot episode was, unfortunately, met with unfavourable response, with critics calling the show a dated embarrassment. Following the negative response, NBC didn't pick up the series, and it got shelved. Wonder Woman 1984 Box Office Collection Day 1: Gal Gadot-Chris Pine Starrer Gets Affected By Night Curfew Rules, Earns Rs 2.28 Crore.

However, the intro credit sequence of Adrianne as Wonder Woman, and some stills and footage from the episode went viral then. With Pascal being cast in WW84, the below scene from the episode featuring the actor got some attention.

Well, like Shah Rukh Khan said in Om Shanti Om, if you want something hard enough, the universe will find a way to get it to you. In the case of Pedro Pascal, that came with 2020's biggest movie, also a year where he got more acclaim for playing the titular character in the second season of The Mandalorian.

