Hollywood star Gal Gadot says the complexity of her superhero avatar Wonder Woman compelled her to revisit the character in the upcoming sequel. Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel of the 2017 hit. "I felt that we did a good job establishing the character in the first movie and telling her coming-of-age story -- how Diana became Wonder Woman -- and now it was time to explore the character further and how she's changed since we last saw her," Gadot said while opening up about reprising the character. Gal Gadot Is Over the Moon As Her Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Shines High on the Burj Khalifa (Watch Video)

"Diana has lived in this world for a long time now and she's not naïve anymore, but she is lonely. It's difficult for her to let go of the past; she is focused on it through her work and she's very aware of it in her heart. And though she's involved in the world around her, she doesn't really engage. Even as Wonder Woman, she works in the shadows. That was very intriguing for me to play and I was super excited to revisit this character because she is multi-layered and complex and inspiring at the same time, and we'll see her go through something very profound and relatable in this story," she added. Wonder Woman 1984’s Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig Recreate Iconic The Breakfast Club Poster (See Pic)

Gadot emphasised that along with the emotional aspect, the superhero film is packed with action. "The fight scenes are very much a part of her journey and very important to our story, and not just because we love to see her take on the bad guys. We see Diana at her best, this Amazon warrior goddess who can do anything -- fight criminals, save civilians and some truly amazing things I can't reveal yet," she said. The actress continued: "I don't want to spoil anything. But her inner strength also comes into play this time, and so the stakes become much higher than ever before."

The sequel is directed by Patty Jenkins, who made the first film, too. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. The Warner Bros. Pictures project will release in India on December 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

