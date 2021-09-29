Zachary Levi in the last few years has experienced a career boom of sorts. He was fairly known before, but after playing Shazam his career changed. Zachary Levi was known for his great witty acting and his comedic performance, so naturally, he was a perfect fit for the Shazam character. He successfully was able to translate the characteristics of a child trapped in an adult’s body. Shazam: Fury of The Gods Recent Set Leaks Give Us a New Look of Zachary Levi’s Battle-Damaged Suit!

While of course Zachary Levi was perfect in the role of this DC character, he has had many great roles in the past. So to celebrate Zachary Levi’s 41st birthday, we are taking a look at five of his best roles before Shazam!

Thin White Duke (Psych: The Movie)

Zachary Levi in Psych: The Movie

Zachary Levi portrayed White Duke with his best David Bowie like impression. Decked out all with Blonde hair, Levi was fun to watch in this role. Not to say the movie was also a good sendoff for the show as many of its core cast and creators returned. Shazam! Fury of the Gods: 5 Things We Would Like To See in Zachary Levi’s Next DC Outing.

Fandral (Thor: The Dark World)

Zachary Levi in Thor: The Dark World

Shazam! actually wasn’t Levi’s first rodeo as a comic book character. He played one of the Warriors Three in Thor: The Dark World. Having being recast in the role, Levi portrayed the character with great charisma that made the scenes with him enjoyable.

Kipp Steadman (Less Than Perfect)

Zachary Levi in Less Than Perfect

If you ever want to see Levi at the top of his comedic game, then Less Than Perfect is where you start. Playing the role of an assistant, Kipp was his first big role and boy did he knock it out of the park. He was a great joy to be watched in that role.

Flynn Rider (Tangled)

A Still from Tangled

Flynn Rider is another one of Levi’s roles where his comedic talents shine. He lends his voice to this charming robber who saves Rapunzel from the tower. It’s his chemistry with Rapunzel that’s so heartwarming and enduring to watch, and there is a surprising amount of depth to his character.

Chuck Bartowski (Chuck)

Zachary Levi in Chuck

Now if you were a fan of Levi before Shazam, then there is a high chance that you discovered him in Chuck. His first big gig that saw him headline his own show, Chuck was entertaining as hell. A geek turned into a government spy? A premise for a show can’t get better than that.

These are some of our favorite roles of Zachary Levi before he got casted in the role of Shazam. We can’t wait to see him return as the character in 2023 when he stars again in Shazam! The Fury of the Gods. With this we finish off the list and wish Zachary Levi a very happy birthday.

