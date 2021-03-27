Bollywood stars seeking opportunities in the West is very normal these days. Late actor Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone are a few examples of the same. And well, talking on the same lines, the latest we hear is that Jacqueline Fernandez is soon going to be seen in a big-budget Hollywood film. Yes, you read that right! As per an exclusive report in Koimoi, the Sri Lankan has been roped in for a lusciously mounted actioner. If this happens to be true, then it is indeed huge for the diva. The Intern: Amitabh Bachchan Roped In To Play Late Rishi Kapoor's Role In This Deepika Padukone Film - Reports.

The rumour also has it that the actress has signed the film on dotted lines. "Jacqueline is supposed to perform some high-octane adrenaline-pumping action sequences for which she has already started the training," writes the portal mentioning about her role. The report also adds that the actress will set the screens on fire with her hotness in the flick. Jacqueline Fernandez's Bong Avatar Made Us Realize How Hot The Sri Lankan Import Is Even In Her Desi Flavour!

Also, it is said that the official announcement of this big news will be out soon. However, to note is that nothing yet has been confirmed by Jacqueline. Apart from this Holly film, we all know that she is already making her Hollywood debut with Women Stories. Workwise, Fernandez will be next seen in Bhoot Police, Cirkus, Attack. She also has Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu in her kitty. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2021 04:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).