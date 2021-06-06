Singer James Blunt said that the Covid-19 pandemic has actually been a blessing for him as it gave him time to take a break. According to contactmusic.com, the singer was to go on tour but could not due to the pandemic. He said: "I was supposed to be on tour for a year and I was sent home. And, you know, for me that was probably a very good thing because I haven't spent time at home with my family, ever." James Blunt Admits His Hit Song You’re Beautiful Became Annoying as an American Woman Once Demanded Royalties for This Number, Here’s Why.

Blunt has two sons with wife Sofia Wellesley. He added: "I've been promising that I would take a year off from music at some stage, but I was lying, probably. And so this is very good - to spend time at home, do things that adults do and family people do. And so perhaps it has been a blessing in disguise for me." James Blunt Jokes That He’s Doing Us All a Favour by Not Holding a Mini-Concert During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Meanwhile, he had also opened a pub in London right before the pandemic and felt that it was a wrong decision. "Well, I mean, I'm definitely in the wrong business. With the pandemic the music business completely closed down and all touring stopped. We were just a month into what was supposed to be a world tour and we were sent home, which was obviously devastating. I'm in the pub business too, I bought myself a pub, and obviously that closed down, so I really picked the wrong businesses."

