Justin Bieber Says He's Grateful After Fans Host #BieberVirtualConcert Amid Coronavirus Lockdown 

Justin Bieber (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With coronavirus shutting down countries, many artists from across the globe have been collaborating for virtual concerts and performances. We bet you have enjoyed the Stay at Home concerts that had amazing performances by artists such as Chris Martin, Charlie Puth among others. Although in a first of sorts, Justin Biebers fans themselves organised a special virtual concert and playing his songs from a tour. Beliebers even got the virtual concert trending adworldwide and eventually even got Justin to tweet about it. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Snuggle Under Their Bedsheets and Watch FRIENDS During the Self-Quarantine Time (Watch Video).

Bieber who had no idea about the event was taken by surprise. The "Yummy" singer took Twitter and thanked his fans for pulling off this feat. Bieber wrote, "Sorry I’m late to the party. Thanks for the heads up

@AlfredoFlores. You are all amazing. Thanks so much. #BieberVirtualConcert #mybeliebers." He further added another tweet saying, "Just amazing. So grateful. Thank you so much. Love #mybeliebers. #BieberVirtualConcert."Justin Bieber and Hailey Are Making Their Quarantine Period Fun and This Sexy TikTok Video is Proof!

Check Out Justin's Tweets Here:

Sorry I’m late to the party. Thanks for the heads up @AlfredoFlores . You are all amazing. Thanks so much. #BieberVirtualConcert #mybeliebers https://t.co/NNMizlZPLb — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 18, 2020

Fans of Bieber took over Twitter world trends with their virtual concert. A user writing about the concert wrote, "Yesterday we trended this and today we attend to a virtual concert. Yup, the things we do for this man..." Another user commenting about the successful Beliebers concert wrote, "A fan organized even that we pulled out of our ass did THAT. It’s amazing what these other fandoms are still mad and comparing it to something their labels and companies made for them to participate in."