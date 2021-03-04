Popular South Korean star Ji Soo, who is majorly known for working in films like Strong Girl Bong Soon, My First First Love, Moon Lovers and more has been making the noise for all the wrong reasons. As the actor has been accused of sexual assault and school violence by a former classmate. For the unaware, Ji Soo is currently starring in River Where the Moon Rises. Reportedly, the star has been accused of many offences including violence, blackmailing, using abusive language and more by an anonymous user. BTS V Is Valentine Week 2021 Crush of the Day: ‘We Purple You,’ Bold and Sexy, Kim Taehyung Is K-Pop ARMYs Most Precious Eye Candy.

The user claimed that the popular face from the South behaved like a ‘delinquent’ in school. As soon as this post went viral on the internet, many more users came forward and accused Kim of sexual assault. Another user added that he even filmed himself having intercourse with a middle school student in a bathroom. Finally, when the news was everywhere, the actor posted a handwritten note on his Instagram in the Korean language apologising for his wrongdoings. Manto Song Mantoiyat: Raftaar Slammed by Korean Band BTS Fans For 'Plagiarism'; Rapper Responds Saying NOT His Fault! Watch Videos.

Check Out The Post:

"I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past misconduct. They were things that cannot be forgiven. As I began my acting career, I received an undeserved amount of interest from the public with my past enshrouded, and I think that’s how I ended up here today. However, there was always a part of me inside that felt guilty about the past, and my regret, which came too late for me to turn things back, always brought me a great deal of anxiety. I always felt crushed by my dark past, a part of his post read, as per Soompi.

As an adverse effect following the sexual assault controversy, the makers of River Where The Moon Rises, which currently sees Kim part of it have stopped the episode that was supposed to go live today (March 4). Stay tuned!

