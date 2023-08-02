K-pop boy band BTS has garnered such a huge fan following that the BTS Army wants to stay updated with their daily happenings. If you have been caught up in your routine and want to catch up on all that’s happened related to the band, don’t worry, we bring you all the BTS-related news of the week. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Surprises ARMYs and Joins Jungkook for 'Seven' Encore Stage During Inkigayo! Watch Full Video.

BTS Jungkook To Make Acting Debut?

BTS Jungkook’s solo track Seven has been making waves on the global charts, and while the singer is living his best life, he seems to be okay with acting too. A recent clip from his interview with Audacy is making rounds online in which he has expressed how he can act too. But he also mentioned that although he can act, he would want to focus on his music.

BTS Jungkook Speaks About BTS V’s Solo Album

BTS V is about to make a comeback with his solo record. He has been dropping several hints about the same. Now another bandmate Jungkook has spoken about the upcoming album. In a Weverse Live, Jungkook replied to a fan asking if he had heard Kim Taehyung’s songs for the upcoming release. He teased fans by saying that he had listened to a few songs from the album and that Tae Tae is good! He said, “Have I listened to Taehyung album? Has the news come out? I’ve listened to a few of his songs, and they’re good he’s good.” This has anticipated more excitement about the upcoming album. BTS Jungkook's Sneak Peek From the Recording Session of His Upcoming Song SEVEN Surfaces Online (Watch Video).

BTS Jungkook and Blackpink Jennie Video in Pop-Up Store

There seem to be more and more videos of BTS and Blackpink members being spotted together. Earlier this year, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie collaborated with Calvin Klein to bring to life a special capsule collection. BTS Jungkook was also attending the event. Two months after the launch event, the netizens who hoped for videos of proper interactions between Jennie and Jungkook at the official event have found some. Fans are elated with the interaction.

WE FINALLY GOT A REAL INTERACTION BETWEEN JENNIE AND JUNGKOOK 😭 pic.twitter.com/xJaxVWITnp — fir 🧸🍯 (@KlMVlSUAL) July 27, 2023

These are some important updates related to BTS this week. If you want regular updates, stay tuned with us!

