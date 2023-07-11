BTS Jungkook is soon going to release his upcoming single 'SEVEN'. A sneak peek from the recording session of the song has surfaced online. Jungkook is seen in a white t-shirt while recording the upcoming song. "Loving you right, seven days a week [sic]," sings Jungkook in his melodious voice while recording the song in the studio. "A hit is coming!!!!! [sic]," a fan commented on the viral clip of Jungkook's recording session. BTS’ Jungkook Warns Fans Not to Send Food Delivery to His Home, Warns Legal Action Against Offenders.

BTS Jungkook's Recording Session:

Jungkook recording his upcoming single ‘SEVEN.’ pic.twitter.com/pYqxnaOEQV — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 10, 2023

Jungkook's Latest Video:

"lovin' you right" "seven days a week" pic.twitter.com/ZYlGNAcOCr — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) July 10, 2023

