South Korean actress Lee Si Young, who starred in Boys Over Flowers and Sweet Home, is pregnant with her second child with her former husband. The news comes just three months after their divorce. For the unversed, the 43-year-old actress married a businessman in 2017 and shares a son with him. Her agency was the first to share about LeeSi Young's pregnancy and confirmed that her ex-husband was the father. The actress took to social media and shared the news of her pregnancy through a lengthy post.

Actress Lee Si Young Announces Pregnancy Months After Divorce

Lee Si Young, who got divorced earlier this year, shocked everyone by announcing her pregnancy on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared the news about her pregnancy and shared a long note to avoid any speculations about it. She shared that she conceived her second child with the help of a frozen embryo which she created with her ex-husband before their divorce.

Lee Si Young Issues a Statement Announcing Her Second Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이시영_Lee Si Young (actress)🇰🇷 (@leesiyoung38)

According to Chosun Biz, the actress in her post wrote, "I have always wanted a child and I did not want to repeat the regrets I felt through Jung Yoon. I could not discard the embryo which was nearing its shortage period. Even though numerous difficulties may arise in the future and I have pondered various scenarios, I want to believe that my choice now is a more valuable endeavour. Looking back, the most precious thing in my life has always been my children."

The news was first shared by the actress' agency, after which Lee Si Young issued a clarification on social media to avoid any confusion. She added that choosing to go ahead with the pregnancy was entirely her own decision, and this time, as she feels fully prepared to raise a child, unlike her first pregnancy.

Lee Si Young With Her Son Jung Yoon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이시영_Lee Si Young (actress)🇰🇷 (@leesiyoung38)

Lee Si Young was married to businessman Cho Seung Hyun in September 2017. He was nine years older than the actress. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Jung Yoon, in January 2018. However, due to differences, they decided to split and officially got divorced in March 2025.

