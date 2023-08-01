Kdrama kisses are special. Even when they were just dead pecks on each other's lips, the build-up used to compensate for the lack of chemistry (read: Heirs). Fortunately, Kdrama kisses have evolved and all for the good. Recently, King The Land set a benchmark in how to execute a passionate kiss scene. Consent was paid due diligence in the scene and that's such an important step towards progress. Now we have Heartbeat's kiss which happened so seamlessly that fans are stunned by its beauty. Heartbeat: 5 Dialogues By Won Ji An That Summarise Our Life And Love.

A vampire love story, Heartbeat has managed its audiences engaged despite being a slow burn and riddled with plot-holes. Even the chemistry between Ok Taecyeon and Won Ji An has ripened slowly and steadily making it seem far more realistic than is obvious in such supernatural romantic Korean dramas. So it is only obvious that the kiss between the two became a big hurrah moment for its fans. Heartbeat: 5 Ok Taecyeon Scenes From The Amazon Prime Series That Are Hilarious.

Here's how they reacted to it:

I’m in love with the symbolism of this scene. the room was dark like their lives before they knew each other and it’s when they kissed, when they realized they love each other, when the light and the warmth appeared 💛 #Heartbeat #HeartbeatEp11 pic.twitter.com/lKzza3S69g — lau (@diaryoflau) July 31, 2023

A confession that's more than just I Love You

“I love you” ★☆☆☆☆ “I want you to stay by my side for a long time and never go anymore, I think I’d be devasted if you weren’t in this world.” ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ ★#Heartbeat #HeartbeatEp11 pic.twitter.com/dg2QBJK74N — lau (@diaryoflau) July 31, 2023

Give me the hand

inhae knows what to do with her hand AND WE LOVE THAT #Heartbeat #HeartbeatEp11 pic.twitter.com/K3g1t7u5VQ — che | ia (@chechachee) July 31, 2023

When your hearts are in sync

THE WAY HE JUST PULL HER LIKE THAT ONE SECOND AFTER HE HEARD HER CONFESSION??? THATS A MAN RIGHT THERE #Heartbeat #HeartbeatEp11 pic.twitter.com/ePfAz51mdO — che | ia (@chechachee) July 31, 2023

The ONE

“the person i’m waiting for is the one who taught me what it’s like to be loved &made me dream of love that makes my heart beat not someone who simply looks like haesun” he fckng found her😭😭😭#2PM #TAECYEON #가슴이뛴다 #Heartbeat #HeartbeatEp11 pic.twitter.com/D7CnQ8Vl1m — taec ily🧎🏻‍♀️guwon & woohyeol groupie (@only_oktaec) July 31, 2023

The build up

THE BUILD UP TO THE KISS SCENE,THE HONESTY I FUCKING LOVED THAT! AND WOO HYEOL WASTING NO TIME GOING FOR THE KISS TOO REAL! I LITERALLY HELD MY BREATH THE ENTIRE SCENE AND SCREAMED SO LOUD 😭ALL THE SLOW BURN FINALLY SERVING!!#TAECYEON #WonJiAn #Heartbeat #HeartbeatEp11 pic.twitter.com/i2ItUvbQqI — ria (@aria_m13) July 31, 2023

The joy of eventuality

The preview of Heartbeat's next episode hints at a heartbreak but before that reality strikes, we want to lose ourselves in the kiss and the little moments of joy that will follow next.

