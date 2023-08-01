Kdrama kisses are special. Even when they were just dead pecks on each other's lips, the build-up used to compensate for the lack of chemistry (read: Heirs). Fortunately, Kdrama kisses have evolved and all for the good. Recently, King The Land set a benchmark in how to execute a passionate kiss scene. Consent was paid due diligence in the scene and that's such an important step towards progress. Now we have Heartbeat's kiss which happened so seamlessly that fans are stunned by its beauty. Heartbeat: 5 Dialogues By Won Ji An That Summarise Our Life And Love.

A vampire love story, Heartbeat has managed its audiences engaged despite being a slow burn and riddled with plot-holes. Even the chemistry between Ok Taecyeon and Won Ji An has ripened slowly and steadily making it seem far more realistic than is obvious in such supernatural romantic Korean dramas. So it is only obvious that the kiss between the two became a big hurrah moment for its fans. Heartbeat: 5 Ok Taecyeon Scenes From The Amazon Prime Series That Are Hilarious.

Here's how they reacted to it:

A confession that's more than just I Love You

Give me the hand

When your hearts are in sync

The ONE

The build up

The joy of eventuality

The preview of Heartbeat's next episode hints at a heartbreak but before that reality strikes, we want to lose ourselves in the kiss and the little moments of joy that will follow next.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2023 06:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).