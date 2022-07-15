Lee Jun-jae in Squid Game, Cha Eun-woo and Im Soo-hyang in My Gangnam Beauty and a scene from It's Okay Not To Be Okay (Photo credit: Twitter)

There are a few things that have to happen in a Korean drama irrespective of the genre. A deep and sometimes bloody back story of the leads, economic disparity, rain and the quintessential umbrella scene. Since we started obsessing over Korean content, the latter has been used as a key romantic trope in several dramas. Sometimes as a meet-cute (Goblin), sometimes as a means to profess love wordlessly (Legend Of The Blue Seas) and at times, for a passionate kiss (While You Were Sleeping). But of late, the language for these scenes has changed. They have started to become more deep and symbolic rather than just a romantic prop. Today we will discuss five such Korean dramas that have managed to add a different dimension to this stereotypical scene. Twenty Five Twenty One, Thirty Nine, Pachinko - 5 Kdramas of 2022 That Gave Life Lessons We Didn't Know We Needed.

1. Twenty Five Twenty One

This scene is the perfect example of how to blend romance with realism. In reality, nobody spends 10 seconds looking into each other's eyes in slow motion under an umbrella while rain pours down for the romance to set in. Here, Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri keep it simple and authentic. She rants, he tries to keep her from getting wet with an umbrella and then they have a moment...a very heart-fluttering moment.

2. My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

My ID Gangnam Beauty deserves a lot of praise for the theme it picks up. Irrational and unnatural standards for beauty are making everyone take the wrong route. It also messes with a person's self-esteem. This scene between Cha Eun-woo and Im Soo-hyang depicts so much more than a boy standing in front of a girl asking her to love him (Ref: Notting Hill). Despite the plastic surgery, she isn't confident enough to accept the proposal of a guy she has always loved. Insecurities overpower pure emotions.

3. Squid Game

We all know this scene by heart! Li Jung-jae comes up with a unique solution to his cookie cutting contest with deadly outcomes. The cookie is in the shape of an umbrella... We don't know if the Squid Game makers understood the connection here but this does give a different spin to the entire cliched subtext. The umbrella saved his life! Emmys 2022: Squid Game Makes History As First Non-English Language Series To Be Nominated for an Emmy!

.

4. 18 Again

A remake of the Mathew Perry-Zack Effron 2009 comedy, 17 Again, this series has many light-hearted moments that crack you up. But this particular moment made us say AWWW! This is perhaps the most relatable imagery for anyone, particularly in Asia where we see our parents toil hard and sometimes sacrifice their comforts for us. This is beautiful!

5. It's Okay Not To Be Okay

Every gesture, prop, character, and subplot has a deeper meaning in this series which deals with mental health. So is this umbrella scene. Moong Gang-tae was often neglected by his mother in favour of his autistic elder brother. In fact, if there's one umbrella, his mother would make sure his brother doesn't get wet. He grew up doing the same. But in this scene, he finds someone who worries about him, and protects him! This is perhaps the best Kdrama series we have ever watched!

Trust only Korean drama makers to come up with a fantastic strategy to repurpose the cliched sub-plot. And they ask why we fuss over Korean Dramas!

