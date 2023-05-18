BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is actually dating BLACKPINK’s Jennie? Are they? Are they not? Well, this question has been on top of every BTS ARMY and BLINKS’ mind since forever. Once in a while, fans keep coming across “evidence” of the two heartthrobs dating each other. Like this latest video, grainy footage shows a couple walking together through the streets of Paris. There are also claims of this very same couple kissing on the balcony! Now there are claims that the couple is none other than Kim Taehyung and Jennie! Well, there is no confirmation or statement issued by their representatives, and it is difficult to make much of this viral video. But the interesting thing is that V is, in fact, in Paris, likely for Celine's Fashion Pictorial and Events, and Jennie will be attending Cannes Film Festival 2023. Netizens cannot keep calm, with many celebrating V and Jennie’s relationship. They have already attributed the couple with a moniker, “TAENNIE.” But there is also a section of fans who are not quite thrilled with the idea of two K-pop idols dating each other. Here’s a look at photos and videos supposedly of BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, with Jennie in Paris!

Kim Taehyung and Jennie Actually Dating?

“maybe” -kim taehyung snippet song 2023 “maybe, if we met on the famous streets we walk and breathe oh our loves melody” im so happy for you my loves jennie and taehyung you’re so brave “idgaf” taennie the eye opener and ice breaker in kpop dating history! 😭❤️ TAENNIE IS REAL pic.twitter.com/Q3RSdvqVie — Vear ♡ (@babyvear_) May 18, 2023

Are They Really Them?

People Are Convinced

Some Are Not

Are They Kissing in Balcony

kim taehyung e jennie kim, eu aceito um triângulo amoroso com vocês pic.twitter.com/RtU3NXy38c — andy omg (@closetozaki) May 17, 2023

Well, This Tweet

About this video, we dont know these people are Jennie and Kim Taehyung. Even though there is a lot of evidence to say it was them, we dont know what happened until the agency confirms it However the result will be, we must still support whatever their decisions#JENNIE #Taehyung pic.twitter.com/po3pRCuepc — Eva Aulianissa (@Eva_Aulianissa) May 17, 2023

