South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has been facing intense scrutiny over the past few weeks over an alleged underage dating scandal involving late actress Kim Sae Ron. The Bloodhounds actress' family, through a YouTube channel, have alleged several accusations against the K-Drama star and also provided photos and recordings backing their statements. In his first public appearance since the scandal unfolded, Kim Soo Hyun hosted a press conference on Monday (March 31) and confessed to dating her for over a year but refuted the claim that she was then a minor. The incident has sparked widespread discussions online regarding the treatment of minors in South Korea. Kim Soo Hyun Press Conference About Kim Sae Ron: From Breaking Down, Denying Dating a Minor Kim Sae Ron to Legal Action Against Late Actress’ Family – Check Key Moments (Watch Video).

Soon after Kim Soo Hyun's dramatic press conference concluded, Garosero released additional evidence in the form of photos and videos suggesting that Kim Soo Hyun was romantically involved with Kim Soo Hyun when she was a minor. This has led to fans discussing the treatment of minors in South Korea. Now, a petition known as the 'Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act' for stricter rape laws has been launched in South Korea.

New Evidence Shared by Garosero in Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron Underage Dating Controversy

Garesero rilis video & foto Kim Soo Hyun & kim Sae Ron, ketika ski bersama #kimsoohyun #KimSaeRon 1 pic.twitter.com/25FLTMcRex — Wilda P. Putri (@emputput) March 31, 2025

What Is the ‘Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act’?

The Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act which was filed on March 31 after the press conference of the actor pushed for tougher penalties for rape cases. Filed under South Korea's National Assembly Electronic Petition, the proposed act seeks to extend the protected age range from 16 to 19 and strengthen the punishment for the offenders. The petitioner, Mr 'A' argued that the current law only protects minors aged 13 to 16.

"Th statutory rape of a minor only protects children from 13 to 16, so he cannot be punished legally. Although the law defines minors up to 18 years old, the age limit for statutoryrapem which protects minors aged 13-16, allows paedophiles to evade the law. To stop this from happening again, I petition for the statutory rape of minors under the name of 'Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act'," the petitioner said, according to Koreaboo.

Kim Soo Hyun Addresses the Media During the Press Conference

Kim Soo- Hyun denies the allegation of dating a minor ( Kim sae ron) 😳. I don't even understand why they are all blaming him 😌. Make he come Nigeria if they no want him again in Korea 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/k5vopxohb9 — Gbemisola💜 (@Gbemisola2027) April 2, 2025

The petition for the 'Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act' is ongoing and will run till April 30, 2025. If it achieves 50,000 signatures by the deadline, it will be formally referred to the National Assembly's committee. A viral post on X (previously Twitter) claimed that over 20,000 people had already signed the petition within a day. Going by the numbers, the mark looks achievable. Following Kim Soo Hyun Press Conference, Garosero Releases UNSEEN Photos of ‘Queen of Tears’ Star and Minor Kim Sae Ron From Their Ski Trip.

‘Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act’ Achieves 20,000 Signatures Within a Day

'kim soohyun prevention act' a petition to strengthen the punishment for statutory rape of a minor and raise the age of consent to 19yrs" Already have 20,000 signatures in half a day, it need 50,000 signature in 30days to be referred to the National assembly, looks like it will pic.twitter.com/GdyZ4MULme — PJ (@Justtvibing) April 1, 2025

However, after Kim Soo Hyun's press conference, the K-Drama star started gaining followers on social media. A report revealed that the Crash Landing on You star's Instagram account saw a positive growth in the number of followers.

