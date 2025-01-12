SBS's new drama Love Scout is making waves and shows no signs of slowing down! On January 11, the romance series starring Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk achieved its highest viewership ratings yet, hitting an impressive 11.3 per cent in South Korea for its fourth episode, according to Nielsen Korea. The drama also topped the charts among viewers aged 20 to 49, with a solid 4.1 per cent rating in this key demographic. In comparison, MBC's Motel California, airing in the same time slot, scored 3.8 per cent for its second episode, while tvN's When the Stars Gossip saw a dip, hitting an all-time low of 2.2 per cent for its third episode. Channel A's Check-in Hanyang also dipped to a 2.3 per cent rating, and JTBC's The Tale of Lady Ok experienced a steep drop to 7.7 per cent, as per Soompi. ‘When the Stars Gossip’ Episode 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Lee Min Ho’s Space Drama Online.

Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk bring a refreshing energy to their roles, making this romance drama a must-watch. Here are three reasons why you should watch this series.

A Power Pairing You’ll Want to Root For!

Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk's chemistry is undeniable! Han Ji Min takes on the role of Kang Ji Yun, a CEO who's brilliant at her job but hopeless at everything else. Lee Jun Hyuk, known for his action-packed roles, switches gears to play Yu Eun Ho, a multi-talented secretary who's not just skilled at his work but also housework and childcare.

New Faces, New Vibes – Meet the Rising Stars of ‘Love Scout’!

Kim Do Hoon and Kim Yoon Hye’s performances add an extra layer of intrigue. Do Hoon plays Woo Jeong Hoon, a wealthy heir hiding a painful backstory, while Yoon Hye’s character, Jung Su Hyeon, is a single mother and author.

Love Scout - Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk

‘Love Scout’ Has All the Right Ingredients!

With a brilliant cast and a romantic storyline filled with witty moments, Love Scout is set to kick off 2025 with the perfect synergy. The star-studded cast and compelling characters promise a drama full of unexpected twists, romantic sparks, and plenty of “aww” moments.

