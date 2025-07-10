Former K-Pop idol and NCT member Moon Taeil, better known by his stage name Taeil, has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for charges related to sexual assault. According to K media, the 26th Criminal District Court gave the sentencing during the first trial held on July 10. In addition to the prison term, the court also imposed several conditions on the former idol and two other people involved. Moon Taeil Sexual Assault Case: Former NCT Member Admits to All Charges in Quasi-Rape Trial; Prosecution Seeks 7-Year Sentence for K-Pop Idol.

Former NCT Member Taeil Sentenced to 3 Years in Jail in Sexual Assault Case

Former NCT member Taeil, who was arrested on serious charges including sexual assault, has been sentenced to three years and six months in jail by the Seoul Central District Court. Additionally, the former idol and two others involved in the case are required to complete a 40-hour sexual violence rehabilitation program, disclose their personal details publicly and also undergo a five-year ban from working in institutions connected to children or teenagers. For the unversed, Taeil was not taken into custody during the investigation, but he was immediately arrested after the court's decision.

Taeil Sentenced to 3 Years and 6 Months in 2024 Sexual Assault Case

Taeil was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison. pic.twitter.com/ZqKlvwqrdk — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) July 10, 2025

According to a report in JTBC, the court stated, "Since he is sentenced to prison, we have judged that there is a risk of flight, sowe are issuing an arrest warrant." The sentencing comes after Taeil was charged under South Korea's Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes in connection with a 2024 incident where a Chinese woman was sexually assaulted after getting intoxicated. While the prosecution had previously asked for a seven-year jail term for highlighting the seriousness of the offence, the Court has sentenced the 31-year-old former idol to three years and six months in prison. Taeil Sex Crime Scandal: Former NCT Member Indicted on Charges of Quasi-Rape and Sent to Prosecution Without Detention – Reports.

Taeil debuted in 2016 in SM Entertainment as a member of NCT U. Following the sexual assault case, the K-Pop biggie announced the idol's departure from the band.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).