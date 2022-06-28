Korean dramas have a way of addressing mature themes without being gimmicky or preachy. It's the way they lay out the nuances of a theme is what makes these stories precious. To My Star 2 is doing just that. Starring Son Woo Hyun and Kim Kang Min, the series is on its second season and we feel this is more effectual than the first season. Yes, the sequel has made us cry and sulk more often than the first one but the issues the makers are addressing here are quite genuine and real. Pride Month 2022: Jinyoung-Ji Sung in Devil Judge, Ahn Hyo Seop-Kim Min Gue in Business Proposal- 5 Kdrama Bromance-Ships That Should've Sailed Into Romance.

There must be many who are angry with Ji Woo, played by Kim Kang Min, who suddenly broke up with Kang Seo Joon (Son Woo Hyun) and now refuses to patch things up. Every episode we wish to see a reconciliation and almost felt like we will get one when they kissed but nothing happened. It's so difficult to see these two apart but we found solace somewhere.

The photoshoot images and videos of Son Woo Hyun and Kim Kang Min are keeping us hopeful. Their chemistry in them is just HOT! Let us show you a few of them. Shooting Stars, Nevertheless, Heirs - 5 Kdrama Pick Up Lines You Can Try In Real Life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʙᴏʏs ʟᴏvᴇ sᴇʀɪᴇs (@boys.love_series)

The hugs we miss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lil Cutie (@kim_sara8)

The smiles we miss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by blenayisi (@blenayisi)

What we want them to say

— an interview with son woo hyun and kim kang min #ToMyStar2 #ToMyStar pic.twitter.com/qdlneCBoSX — ɥɐuı (@rvinpeaxe) May 18, 2022

When they blush at each other's touch...

more interviews to come, so more flirty son woo hyun and flirty kim kang min to come toopic.twitter.com/ffaTtgxoIM — cil (@qtgreenie) June 5, 2022

To My Star 2 is doing a great job at addressing a few issues in a relationship that we all face irrespective which gender it is. That makes this series so special. To My Star 2 streams on Viki.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2022 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).