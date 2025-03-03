Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen’s Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत in Hindi) has been creating quite a stir across borders. The Hum TV show, which has been speaking with its twists and turns and delivering one of the most heart-breaking romance story plots, is finally taking a turn for the better for the fans. Or so it seems. Meem Se Mohabbat new promo gives us a glimpse of what is in store for the fans, and has fans excited for the better. After the Meem Se Mohabbat episode 23 Promo that had Talha raging fire at Sabeeka and Roshi giving him the bluntest taunts, the new trailer gives us the backstory of what leads to this drama. 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 22 Written Update: Talha Shattered Upon Hearing Roshi's Decision To Marry Someone Else! (Watch Full Video).

Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 23 & Episode 24 Promo not only shows us what led to Talha’s anger but also confirms that Roshi is still unaware that the Arsalan that she plans to marry is actually Shariq. The promo begins with Roshi's Dada Jaan having another heart to heart with her and checking in on her to know if she really does want to get married. He also informs her that Arsalan’s family wants to plan a small pre-wedding function. On the other hand, we see Abid uncle trying to pacify Mohid and encourage him to be more welcoming towards Sabeeka.

This leads to Sabeeka convincing Talha into taking care of Mohid alone. However, her neglect in this effort leaves Mohid in the hospital. The promo again shows Mohid falling in the pool and we catch a glimpse of doctors trying to help him get better as a fuming Talha watches on. After another glimpse at Talha’s threat to Sabeeka about Mohid’s well-being, we finally see Roshi walk into his hospital room, and give him kind words of encouragement. This interaction, and Mohid’s request to Roshi – asking her to stay – melts Talha’s heart, as he tries to have a conversation with her.

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Ep 23 & 24 Promo (Watch Video)

However, the teaser ends with Roshi walking away from the hospital. It is also expected that this week’s episodes will finally lead to Roshi finding out that Shariq is the man she has been set to marry. It will be interesting to see how Roshi reacts to this information and if she goes ahead with the wedding. Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Hum TV every Wednesday and Thursday. The show also streams on YouTube.

