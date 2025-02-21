Meem Se Mohabbat is pacing through an emotional roller coaster in the past few episodes. The show, which captured the story of a grumpy Talha Ahmed (played by Ahad Raza Mir) and a sunshine Ayat Suleman, aka Roshi (played by Dananeer Mobeen) and their age-gap workplace romance, has shocked fans with multiple twists in the last few episodes. After firing Roshi and pushing her away by being rude towards her, Talha indicated that he would marry Sabeeka. And Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 21 Promo shows him going ahead with this plan, as he asks Sabeeka to marry him at a dinner. Here’s a glimpse at the complete Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 21 promo and a glimpse at what we have in store. Pakistani Drama 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 20 Written Update: Talha Misses Roshi Badly but Informs His Father About His 'Mature Decision' To Marry Sabeeka! (Watch Video).

The teaser shows us Talha and Sabeeka speaking about the reason behind this dinner when Talha instantly asks her if she would marry him. Before we can see Sabeeka’s response to this question, we get a scene where Roshi is finally meeting Abid uncle at a cafe. We can see an angry Roshi tell Abid uncle that she is not interested in talking about Talha and Sabeeka. However, Abid uncle goes on to tell her that Talha has asked Sabeeka to marry him and has asked her the question as well. We see Roshi show the slightest of emotions before putting on her angry facade again.

This recent turn of events in Meem Se Mohabbat has left fans extremely disappointed and angry. While the show had consistently pleasantly surprised fans with its treatment of age-gap romance and the sensibility and sensitivity with which the subject was approached, the current turn of events has left fans fuming. Beyond the fact that there is no logical explanation behind Talha asking Sabeeka to marry him, it is the fact that the show has hinted multiple times that she has been unkind to Mohid in the past - that makes people question why Talha would subject Mohid to that.

'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 21 Promo Video:

While it is evident that despite pushing Roshi away, he continues to be drawn towards her and her things, fans are unsure if this haphazard turn will benefit him in any way. Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on Hum TV and subsequently streams on their YouTube channel. It has quickly grown to become not just one of the highly rated shows in Pakistan but also has a consistent fan following across borders.

