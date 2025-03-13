Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत) has quickly risen to be one of the most popular Pakistani dramas that has created a strong and loyal following not just in its home country but also in the neighbouring South Asian countries. Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 25 has given fans some much needed pace and zeal to the drama that was leaning more towards the emotional turmoil of the challenges of our lead cast. With Dananeer Mobeen as the charming and feisty Roshi aka Ayat Suleman and Ahad Raza Mir as the love-struck but sombre Talha Ahmed, Meem Se Mohabbat has taken a classic story of age gap romance and given it various refreshing twists. As we eagerly await the road ahead for Talha and Roshi to finally come together, here’s everything that happened on Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 25.

Meem Se Mohabbat ends on a nail-biting cliffhanger as Roshi finally realises that Shariq is her fiance. The show picks up right where it left us, as Roshi understands the gravity of the situation, even as her entire family celebrates her engagement to Shariq and praises him. Roshi is seen excusing herself from the celebrations - citing health reasons - to get aside and ponder over how to get out of this mess. While Shariq’s blackmail and the edited video proof looms over her head, most of her family seems unaware of Roshi’s challenges. We do see both Dada Jaan and Mahi realising that Roshi is more troubled than she is letting on.

Meanwhile, at the Ahmed residence, Talha finally breaks the news of his engagement to Sabeeka being cancelled and watches his dad rejoice. He also accepts that the decision to marry Sabeeka itself was the wrong one and asks his dad to choose a prospective bride instead. Meanwhile, sweets celebrating Roshi’s engagement to Shariq reach their home and Talha is left with a bitter taste in his mouth after indulging in them. We see Talh reminiscing about Roshi and the way she impacted his life as he truly understands the gravity of the situation.

On the other hand, Roshi - who grapples with a fever - decides to fight Shariq and his cheap tricks, instead of giving in to his wishes. She begins enquiring about filing a cyber complaint and also tells Shariq that she knows her family will trust her completely - no matter what proof he shows. However, Shariq manifests some doubts in her mind as he questions how society would react to the same videos. While slightly scared, Roshi decides to do her best to fight against Shariq’s evil plan. However, unaware of his true intentions, Roshi’s family continues to grow fond of Shariq. He asks Roshi out on a dinner date, which her family obliges to. Meanwhile, Talha continues to yearn for Roshi and makes plans to go for a dinner work meeting.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Episode 25 Full Video:

Meanwhile, we also see Jasmine, Rohail and his mom interact and make plans to visit Jasmine’s home for the first time after the wedding. At Saleeka’s house, Mahi and Omar continue with their plans to make Saleeka realise that her indifferent behaviour towards her husband Jalal can prove detrimental to her relationship. The upcoming episode of Meem Se Mohabbat is eagerly awaited by fans who are keen to see some interactions between Talha and Roshi. Meem Se Mohabbat airs on Hum TV every Wednesday and Thursday and is subsequently streamed online on YouTube.

