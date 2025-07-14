Model and social media influencer San Rechal Gandhi died by suicide on Sunday (July 13) in Puducherry. She was just 26 at the time of her passing. Reports suggest that she was under massive financial stress, which forced her to take the extreme step. Rechal was well known for promoting inclusivity regardless of size and colour, and for taking a strong stand against colourism in the modelling and entertainment industries. According to reports, she consumed a high dosage of sleeping tablets to end her life. She breathed her last at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). Mumbai: CA Dies by Suicide After Being Blackmailed With Private Video, 2 Accused Booked for Extorting INR 3 Crore and Luxury Car.

Why and How Did San Rechal Gandhi Die?

The news of 26-year-old model San Rechal Gandhi's tragic passing has left everyone shocked. She reportedly consumed a high dosage of sleeping tablets to end her life, after which she was rushed to JIPMER, where she breathed her last. As per local police, the model was under intense financial pressure and had even sold her jewellery a few days ago to gather some money to pursue her career. After this was not enough, she reached out to her father for help.

San Rechal Gandhi’s Instagram Post

Latest reports suggest that Rechal visited her father's house just hours before her demise and sought financial help from him. However, he denied her the money, stating that he also had responsibilities towards his son. A heartbroken Rechal then decided to take the drastic step and end her life. A suicide note was recovered after her death, in which she stated that no one should be held accountable for her passing.

Who Was San Rechal Gandhi?

San Rechal Gandhi started her modelling career at a very young age. She was best known for winning the Miss Pondicherry 2022 pageant and representing India at Miss Africa Folden pageant. She has also won the titles of Miss Best Attitude 2019, Miss Dark Queen Tamil Nadu 2019 and Queen of Madras in 2022 and 2023.

Rechal had lost her mother at a very young age and was brought up by her father, who also supported her modelling career. She was quite popular for being an advocate against colourism and for challenging the "fair skin obsession." Rechal, who was also a pageant coach, helped aspiring models pursue their dream careers with guidance while also shattering stereotypes about skin complexion in the fashion world.

Rechal was quite active on social media and treated fans with regular updates from her personal and professional life. She has over 181k followers on Instagram with 543 posts. Her latest post on the photo-sharing platform was from a recent photoshoot.

San Rechal Gandhi’s Last Instagram Post

On Women's Day 2025, Rechal Gandhi was honoured with the Runway Mastery award from Iraivi Awards by Vascco.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

