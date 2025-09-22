MovieVerse Studios, the mainstream content arm of IN10 Media Network, and JOJO Studios, the newly launched film division of JOJO App, the world’s fastest growing Gujarati OTT platform, came together to announce their first of many Gujarati films that is a wholesome family entertainer. This collaboration marks a double milestone: MovieVerse’s debut in Gujarati cinema and JOJO Studios’ first-ever foray into films. The shoot begins this Navratri. Strategic Alliance! MovieVerse Studios Partners With Beacon Media To Amplify Stories From Global South.

Gujarati cinema has been on an impressive growth trajectory over the past decade, driven by strong storytelling, that are now drawing significant box office numbers not only in Gujarat, but also in neighbouring states, which is attracting mainstream investments.

Recognising this momentum, MovieVerse Studios and JOJO Studios are investing in a wholesome family entertainer designed for pan-Gujarati mass appeal. The film stars Raunaq Kamdar, Mitra Gadhvi, and Shraddha Dangar, and is directed by Kilol Parmar. The film promises to combine humour, emotion, and cultural relatability elements that have consistently driven Gujarati cinema’s commercial success.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network: "Regional cinema is the growth frontier for Indian entertainment, and Gujarati films are leading that wave with content that resonates far beyond the state’s borders. We believe associating with regional cinema not only helps us gain momentum but also strengthens our portfolio by tapping into markets with loyal and expanding audiences. Our first Gujarati film, in collaboration with JOJO Studios, reflects our belief in the market’s potential and our commitment to telling stories that are both rooted and widely appealing."

Dhruvin Shah, Founder, JOJO Studios: "We are thrilled to partner with MovieVerse Studios for our film debut. Gujarati cinema has evolved into a commercially robust and creatively exciting space, making it the right time for JOJO Studios to step into films. This collaboration is a testament to our vision of bringing engaging, accessible, and family-driven entertainment to audiences". Ad Legend Prasoon Pandey Turns Film Director: MovieVerse Studios and Ellipsis Entertainment To Produce His Mythological Thriller.

Vivek Krishnani, CEO, MovieVerse Studios: "At MovieVerse Studios, our focus is on building a slate of films that balance creative strength with audience demand. With each collaboration, we continue to grow and extend our presence, and stepping into regional cinema is a natural progression as the need for culturally resonant content grows. JOJO App is already one of the biggest entertainment platforms in Gujarat, and we are glad that as JOJO launches its film studio, we are joining hands with them on this exciting project which is a first of many. Together, we are confident of delivering a film that audiences will wholeheartedly enjoy."

With this collaboration, both studios aim to strengthen Gujarati cinema’s growing presence on the national stage and cater to the ever-expanding demand for quality regional content.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2025 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).