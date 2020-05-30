Multiplex And Single-Screen Owners Request Government To Reopen Theatres By June 30, Association Guarantees To Follow Safety Measures In Theatres Across India

Theatre (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The theatres in India in many regions across the globe have been closed down in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. It was a precautionary measure taken in order to avoid mass gathering to curb the spread of COVID-19. Individuals have been urged to maintain social distancing and practice hygiene protocols and stay safe. Cinema halls are one such place where large gatherings can further risk the chances in the rising number of coronavirus cases. In India, the first phase of lockdown was announced on March 24 and is currently in the fourth phase. From New Seating Arrangement to Safety Protocols, Multiplex Association of India Submits Post Lockdown Guidelines to I&B Ministry.

The theatres across the country have been shut since then and now as per a report in a leading tabloid, the multiplex and single-screen owners have requested the government to reopen these cinema halls by June 30. There have been several summer releases that have been postponed to the mid of this year. It was earlier this month when the cinema exhibitors had requested the film industry to release their films in theatres and help the sector to bounce back after the humongous losses it occurred due to coronavirus outbreak.

Regarding reopening the theatres, the Multiplex Association of India and single-screen owners have guaranteed the government that they would be following the safety measures. Abhimanyu Bansal, who runs the multiplex chain Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur told Mid-Day, “We are hoping that theatres will reopen between June 15 and June 30, once the government approves the guidelines submitted by the industry.” He also said, “At the onset, we might be allowed only 50% occupancy.” Multiplex Chain Inox Disappointed with Films Releasing on OTT Directly, Twitterati Remind them of Their Expensive Food Bills.

In the letter submitted to the Centre and state governments, the association has mentioned about thorough cleansing of auditorium seats, temperature of the audiences being checked, maintaining social distancing and so on. Online ticket booking, online order of food/beverages will also be encouraged in order to avoid long queues and close contacts.