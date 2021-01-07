It's Irrfan Khan's first birth anniversary. We lost the gifted actor in the dreadful year that has gone by. After battling with cancer Irrfan finally bided adieu to the world, but his elaborate body of work continues to inspire not just the fans but some of the extraordinary talents from the film industry. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is emerging as the ultimate talent with his superlative performances in movies as well as in the web series, has no qualms in admitting the fact that Irrfan is the only Bollywood actor whose all movies he has watched to learn plenty from.

The Mirzapur actor doesn't talk much about his idols or inspiration otherwise, is all praise for Khan. "I think he is the only actor from our industry whose all the work (films) I have watched. When I watched him in Maqbool or The Warrior, I felt that he was doing something really different and that left an indelible impact on me. And that's what acting and the magic of movies is all about. I always wanted to share screen space with Irrfan sir. I always wanted to work with him, fortunately, I got that rare chance in the film called Angrezi Medium where I bagged a small part," shared Tripathi. Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: 5 Times Irrfan Stole His Superstar Co-Actor's Thunder To Win Us Over!

In his exclusive conversation with LatestLY, Pankaj Tripathi also revealed that the an actor is responsible for what he or she is offering ultimately to influence people "I use the medium of films and my interviews as well to make an impact. I also do subtle changes in my capacity or even introduce a reaction or two that will have a lasting impact. Every film, or for that matter every scene, is open for a range of opinions and interpretation and that's the magic of a truly, well-delivered performance." insisted the talented actor. Did You Know Irrfan Khan Declined Christopher Nolan’s Offer to Work in Interstellar?

In his latest venture, titled Kaagaz, Tripathi is all set to tell a rather uncommon story of the common man. It promises a real, heart-breaking, and humorous take on the journey of a common man and commentary on India’s hidebound bureaucracy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2021 07:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).