Priyanka Chopra Jonas Teases Fans With Some BTS Photos From Her Latest Magazine Shoot and They Are Sexy, Sultry and Seductive!

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Harper's BAZAAR Singapore)

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas always makes news for the right reason! But if there's one thing for which the desi girl grabs the maximum limelight is for her fashion. The Quantico babe has time and again proven that 'experimentation is the key to success' and the same can be seen in her couture. It was just a day ago when we told you how PeeCee flaunted her sexy legs on the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar Singapore and well here she is teasing fans with some more pictures from the same shoot. And boy we recommend you to get a bag of ice for yourself, as these ones will literally set fire on your screen. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Every Bit of Gorgeous as the Diva Rules the Runway at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020 (View Pics).

Elaborating on the pictures shared by Chopra, we see quite a different looks. Right from a monochrome photo in which we see the actress looking like a seductress in a sheer black lacy dress, the second one where PeeCee is seen showing off her legs in a trench coat to a close up snap of the dusky beauty, The Sky is Pink babe exudes glamour to next level. And we bet, no one in the tinsel town can look this hot as Priyanka. Check out the photoshoot pictures below. Priyanka Chopra Becomes the First Indian Female Celeb to Hit the 50 Million Followers Mark On Instagram, Shares a 'Thank You' Video for all her Fans.

First things first, the beauty queen in an alluring garment looking extremely sexy!

View this post on Instagram Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, March 2020 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Feb 28, 2020 at 9:01pm PST

The 'look at my legs' picture!

View this post on Instagram Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, March 2020 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Feb 28, 2020 at 7:06pm PST

This last one happens to be our favourite as just look at the dusky makeup game, the hairdo and ofcourse the contouring, it's insane. She looks wow!

View this post on Instagram Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, March 2020 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Feb 28, 2020 at 4:47pm PST

These BTS gems from the photoshoot look extra-ordinary and it's only because of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. As if you at the sensation in each frame, she spells magic. Talking about the above pictures, what's your style take on the same? Are they yo or hell no? As if you ask us we are smitten away by PeeCee's aura. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more glamorous scoops!