Purabh Kohli shot to fame through video jockeying on Channel V. A model, actor and former VJ who won hearts of youngsters through his impeccable works. It was in the late 90s when he had started acting career and it began with TV show Hip Hip Hurray that aired on Zee TV. He has hosted some of the popular shows such as Gone India, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar, Terra Quiz among others. The charming actor and former VJ has turned a year older today and one just can’t stop going gaga over his good looks and impressive works on the big as well as small screen. Out Of Love Season 2 Review: Rasika Dugal And Purab Kohli's Drama Gets Edgier With A Change In Pace.

It was in 2003 when Purab Kholi had made his debut in films and it kickstarted with Bus Yuhin. The other films in which he played a key role include My Brother Nikhil, Woh Lamhe, Awarapan, Rock On!!, The Matrix Resurrections among others. He has also appeared in web series such as Typewriter, Out of Love among others. On the occasion of Purab’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of this throwback pictures.

Acid Wash Denim Days

That Clean Shaven Look

Hip Hip Hurray Days

Class Of 1998

Carefree Days

Aren’t they simply cool? Here’s wishing Purab Kohli a very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead with many more amazing projects.

