Rapper Frederick Thomas Dies Battling COVID-19 at 35

Rapper Frederick Thomas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rapper Frederick Thomas, known by his stage name Fred the Godson, has died from coronavirus-related complications. He was 35. His death was confirmed by his friend, DJ Self, reports deadline.com. On April 6, The Bronx rapper revealed his diagnosis through a social media post, sharing a picture of himself on a ventilator in the hospital. He had asthma and had impaired kidney function as a complication of COVID-19. In the picture, he held up a closed fist, writing on Instagram, "I'm in here with this (COVID) 19 sh–! Please keep me in y'all prayers!!!" Tim Brooke-Taylor, The Goodies Comedian, Dies with COVID-19

According to variety.com, his wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, had told Brooklyn's News 12 on April 8 that Thomas was showing signs of improvement and no longer needed "100%" support from a ventilator. However, a representative for Thomas confirmed to Complex that he died on Thursday. Patricia Bosworth, Actress-Turned-Author, Dies From COVID-19 at 86.

After the news of his demise, condolences poured in online from his friends. DJ Self wrote that he "was loved … never heard one bad thing about you RIP @fredthegodsonmusic. Sleep Well my brother". His collaborator Jaquae wrote, "Sleep in peace my brother…. You'll never be forgotten. LOVE U MAN. I have so much things to say but I'm lost right now."