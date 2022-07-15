The success of Bezubaan Ishq is opening all the doors for Shikha Kalra. After the success of hit song Bezubaan Ishq with T-Series, now Shikha Kalra is busy preparing for her new song Nakhara. Shikha has collaborated with Nitanshi Goel for her new song. The social media sensation Nitanshi has had many hit TV shows and web series. Nitanshi Goel will be pairing up with Sanyonee actor Tanmay Ssingh in this new single.

The song Nakhara is sung by Vee Kapoor and Bajirao Mastani's popular song "Malhari" fame lyricist Prashant Ingole. The video has been shot at the backdrop of lavish wedding setup. Nakhara is gearing up for one of the major wedding dance numbers of the year.

Shikha had associated with India’s pioneer music company T-series and some finest singers like B Praak and Jaani for Pathar wargi and Arijit Singh for Sanyonee.Nakhra is a special song in which Youth sensation Nitanshi Goel will be sharing the screen with Sanyonee’ s Tanmay Ssingh for the first time. The audience will love this fresh pair.

Shikha Kalra quoted Nakhara is a global song with a tinch of desi and cultural vibes. Tanmay and Nitanshi’ s chemistry is vibing with the song and its setup. The song is perfectly suitable