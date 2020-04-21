Shivaji Satam Birthday Special: From CID to Nayak, 5 Best Roles of the Veteran Star That Prove His Diverse Acting Skills (Watch Videos)

Shivaji Satam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shivaji Satam is a well-known face from the showbiz. His role as ACP Pradyuman from TV series, CID is one of fans favourite. But that's not it as the actor has been entertaining the janta from quite a long time. A veteran name in the world of glitz and glam, Shivaji Satam made his screen debut in 1980 with the popular TV show titled as Rishte-Naate. After the same, he got recognised and that's how he got more and more offers. The best part about Satam is that he has portrayed many diverse and powerful roles in theatre, films and television serials. And as the powerhouse of talent celebrates his birthday on April 21, 2020, we thought of revisiting some of his best performances over the years. Shivaji Satam Excited for CID's Return To Television, Says 'Everywhere I Go Today, People Recognise Me As ACP Pradyuman'

Be it smallscreen or big screen, Shivaji made an impression and till date is considered to be one of the fine gems of Bollywood as well asTelly world. He was born in the year 1950 which marks his 70th birthday today. So, without further ado, let's get started. CID To Bid Goodbye! Here's When The Last Episode of the Sony Channel's Crime Show is Likely to Air.

CID

First things first, while there are numerous jokes and memes made on Shivaji Satam's character ACP Pradyuman online, on the other hand, his admirers are immense. In this TV series, we've seen him playing the role of an investigation head who seeks help from professional forensic experts to solve various criminal cases. His act as a strong and commanding man in this one is unmissable.

Ghulam-E-Mustafa

As Dayanand Dxixt, the actor did justice to the role given to him in this one. Right from dialogue delivery to acing the emotional part, he did a fab job in this 1997 crime-drama.

Vaastav

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, this 1999 film can be described as quite a cult one, as it saw Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Shirodkar in lead roles. Satam played the role of a retired father and his acting was class apart. Watch!

Nayak

While this 2001 flick was obviously all about Anil Kapoor's stellar act, Shivaji's performance as Rani Mukerji's protective father also touched hearts. See a glimpse of the same below.

China Gate

The actor here had played the role of a village sarpanch namely Gopinath who loses his life for the villagers in a fight. Check out one of the terrifying scene featuring him at the start of the clip below.

That's it guys, we feel these are the 5 best roles of the veteran actor which define him as a personality who can essay any role on the silverscreen with ease. So, which one of his roles is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!