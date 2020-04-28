#3YrsForMightyBaahubali2: Prabhas’ Magnum Opus Baahubali 2 Gets a Grand Twitter Salute on Its Third Anniversary (View Tweets)
Baahubali 2 Prabhas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is not just a film but is an emotion for fans. Be it the lead Baahubali (Prabhas), Bhallaladheva (Rana Daggubati), Sivagami (Ramya Krishnan) or Devasena (Anushka Shetty), all these characters are much more than celebrities for the flick's admirers. And well, as Bahubali 2 completes its three year anniversary on April 28, 2020, the massive fanbase of superstar Prabhas has already made their hero a trend on Twitter with #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2. As the magnum opus completes clocks 3 years today, fans of the actor could not keep calm are leaving no stone unturned to laud their favourite character from the hit. 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' Craze Reaches Japan, Video of Fans Cheering The Movie in Theatre Unanimously Goes Viral.

From sharing some BTS pics from Baahubali's shooting time, box office numbers to even rejoicing over Prabhas' character sketch, netizens have become all crazy. Must say none of the films in South has received this kind of love as Baahubali has and one of the reasons behind the same was Prabhas’ stardom. On that note, check out some tweets below: 2.0: 5 Reasons Why Prabhas' Baahubali 2 is a Much Better Film Than Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's Sci-Fi Extravaganza.

Blockbuster!

Box Office Record!

Goosebumps Alert!

Pride Of All Indians!

Why Katappa Killed Baahubali?

BTS!

Zindabad Rebelstar!

Made on an approx budget of Rs 250 crore, the epic saga revolved around the story of Prabhas (Baahubali), who after knowing that his father was killed by Bhallaladeva, charges up against the evil and also free's his mother from the former's captivity. Just in case, you have not watched the film, do it ASAP. Stay tuned!