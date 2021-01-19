Adipurush is the next exciting project of Prabhas, a multilingual period saga, an onscreen adaptation of the epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan would be seen as Lankesh in this film that is helmed by Om Raut. Touted to be a film celebrating ‘the victory of good over evil’, the makers have shared a post and confirmed that the motion capture of this upcoming movie has commenced from today (January 19). Adipurush: Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan Starrer to Hit the Screens on August 11, 2022.

Fans of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan are thrilled about Adipurush ever since the makers have announced about this film and even released the poster, and this latest update has just upped the excitement amongst the audience. Talking about the film and the latest technology being used for it, T-Series’ honcho Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time.” Salaar, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush – Here’s Looking at Prabhas’ Upcoming Releases!

Adipurush Motion Capture Begins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Prasad Sutar stated, “High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create the world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same.” Well, this sounds intriguing and we just cannot wait to catch a glimpse of it!

Besides it, movie buffs are also waiting for the makers to announce the leading lady of Adipurush. The shooting of Adipurush is expected to go on floors by February. The film will be shot in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and many other foreign languages.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).