Airplane Having Rajinikanth On Board Sees Emergency Landing Due To Technical Glitch?

Rajinikanth (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In a sudden turn of events, plane carrying south superstar Rajinikanth had to do an emergency landing recently. As per the latest reports, the Mysuru bound plane returned on the runway owing to a glitch. Not just the actor but 47 co-passengers in the same plane, flying from Chennai to Mysuru were stranded on the Chennai airport. It is reported that the removal of the technical problem turned out to be a blessing as it might have caused a major damage. Rajinikanth Refuses to Apologise For 'Nude Images of Lord Ram And Sita Were Displayed in Periyar's Rally' Statement.

The 69-year-old actor was flying from Chennai to Mysuru to attend an event in Karnataka. However, as the TruJet passengers witnessed this panicky situation, Rajinikanth had to wait on the the Chennai International Airport until the alternative arrived.

On the work front, he recently won his fans with his power packed performance in Tamil film, Darbar. His role as a 'bad cop' was hailed by the fans that led the film to be a blockbuster. The fans are now eyeing upon the next release of his which is Siruthai Siva’s Thalaivar 168. It will also star beauties Khushbu, Meena and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. There have also been various speculations regarding the title of the film. While some say it has been titled as Mannavan, others say, it has been titled as Annatha. A source told Indian Express,"Currently, we are on a break, and the shooting will resume in the first week of February, which is expected to go on till March 15. Though Annatha is one of the options, it hasn’t been confirmed yet. Only the producers and Superstar know the title that has been locked." Well, looks like fans have to wait for some more time.